EasyJet hopes to “disrupt the market” with the relaunch of its package holiday business this morning (28 November).
The low-cost operator is offering more than 5,000 “handpicked” two- to five-star hotels in destinations around the world, 23kg of baggage per person, and “ultimate” flexibility through easyJet Holidays.
Out of those 5,000 hotels, 500 will be directly contracted and the rest provided via Hotelbeds.
None of those would be exclusive to easyJet, Wilson explained: “Exclusivity is not important to us.
"Exclusivity is only important if you have a cost business that doesn’t compete.”
He added the project was “inundated” with requests from hoteliers following the Thomas Cook collapse.
A new website, integrated with its app, will include TripAdvisor reviews, a feature to map points between sights, and pre-holiday integrated itineraries.
Garry Wilson, chief executive of easyJet Holidays, said the newly built website will be constantly evolving to include new features which are not yet available, such as CarTrawler hire rather than airport transfer.
The wider easyJet group has recently signed a deal with the car hire company.
“EasyJet has been a pioneer in transforming travel for almost 25 years and we want to bring that to the holidays sector,” Wilson said.
“We know the way people travel is continuously evolving; we know customers want flexibility on when and how they holiday; we know they want to be able to easily pick a hotel to suit their needs; and we know they want a hassle-free booking process.”
Although currently operating under a smaller Atol licence, easyJet Holidays expects to have one million customers in 2020 – double the number in 2019.
An easyJet Holidays winter programme is due to launch in spring 2020.
Relaunching the project at the Radisson Blu Edwardian Wilson said easyJet is focused on not “pigeonholing” passengers into customer stereotypes such as pensioner or lone traveller.
Collections include luxury, adult-only, family, boutique and undiscovered - for accommodation not widely available elsewhere.
He said the new easyJet Holidays website will give visitors a choice of hotels and transfers according to their needs.
The deposit required stands at £60 - although that is the same as Jet2holidays, Wilson insisted it was a coincidence based on customer research.
At the relaunch, Wilson reaffirmed his desire to work with the trade but did not confirm when easyJet Holidays would be bookable.
However, the company are planning on running a number of trade days to work with agents in December.
Register your interest by emailing tradepartnerships@easyjetholidays.co.uk