The low-cost operator is offering more than 5,000 “handpicked” two- to five-star hotels in destinations around the world, 23kg of baggage per person, and “ultimate” flexibility through easyJet Holidays.

Out of those 5,000 hotels, 500 will be directly contracted and the rest provided via Hotelbeds.

None of those would be exclusive to easyJet, Wilson explained: “Exclusivity is not important to us.

"Exclusivity is only important if you have a cost business that doesn’t compete.”

He added the project was “inundated” with requests from hoteliers following the Thomas Cook collapse.

A new website, integrated with its app, will include TripAdvisor reviews, a feature to map points between sights, and pre-holiday integrated itineraries.

Garry Wilson, chief executive of easyJet Holidays, said the newly built website will be constantly evolving to include new features which are not yet available, such as CarTrawler hire rather than airport transfer.

The wider easyJet group has recently signed a deal with the car hire company.

“EasyJet has been a pioneer in transforming travel for almost 25 years and we want to bring that to the holidays sector,” Wilson said.



“We know the way people travel is continuously evolving; we know customers want flexibility on when and how they holiday; we know they want to be able to easily pick a hotel to suit their needs; and we know they want a hassle-free booking process.”

Although currently operating under a smaller Atol licence, easyJet Holidays expects to have one million customers in 2020 – double the number in 2019.

An easyJet Holidays winter programme is due to launch in spring 2020.