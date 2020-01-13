The adventure travel company has been paying carbon credits to offset all its activity since 1 January this year and believes it is the first UK-based tour operator to do so.

All the money is being channelled into Gold Standard projects provided by ClimateCare.

Explore has used a worst-case scenario to calculate the carbon emission for each trip – the furthest airport in each region and indirect flights.

Trip prices now include the extra cash needed to carbon offset.

This comes as part of a "decarbonisation drive" which includes achieving Zero Waste to Landfill status at its UK head office and appointing a new head of sustainability, Prue Stone.

She will manage the offsetting project while working to reduce single-use plastics on Explore’s tours and maintain its head office’s zero landfill waste status.

"Prue is passionate, knowledgeable and committed to ensuring that we’re doing all we can to operate sustainably both in head office and on our trips around the world," said Joe Ponte, Explore’s managing director.

"Here at Explore, responsible travel runs through the very core of our business and we’re really excited that as of 1 January any booking made with Explore will be carbon neutral."

Stone, who has a master’s degree in tourism, environment and development from King’s College London, has been with Explore since 2009, first as an adventure sales consultant and then as yield and capacity manager.