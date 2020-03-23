The adventure tour operator is launching the first Virtual Travel Experience today (April 21) at 5pm, with 16 attendees tuning in for the Virtual Small Group Tour of Italy with G Adventures’ local chief experience officer (CEO) Stefano Paris.

He will inform viewers about five different locations around the country, including Venice and Tuscany.

Observers can follow the tour, interact with Stefano in real time, tuck into food recommendations which are provided in advance, meet their fellow participants in a Zoom room and tip Stefano via PayPal or Venmo if they choose.

Other Virtual Travel Experiences offered include virtual backdrops for Zoom and Virtual Walking Tours, which sees CEOs use Google Maps and photos to guide attendees around a particular city.

Future destinations in the weekly Virtual Travel Experiences series include Guatemala, Argentina and Vietnam - which will be led by other local CEOs.

“Wanderlust, curiosity and connection are in our DNA here at G Adventures,” said Lauren Michell, G Adventures’ vice president of marketing and customer experience.

“We hope that our new Virtual Travel Experiences will continue to fuel travellers’ curiosity and desire to see the world when the time is right.”

This comes as G Adventures suspends all tours until 1 June.