The Channel island of Guernsey has announced that it will not be accepting calls by cruise ships during 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Guernsey’s Committee for Economic Development said that the decision had been made due to “ongoing uncertainty and our priority to protect the health and safety of residents”.



Deputy Neil Inder, the committee’s president, added: “The cruise sector is very important to the Bailiwick of Guernsey and to our tourism industry, and this is not a decision that the committee has taken lightly.



“But following consultation with Public Health, and due to the extensive operational and logistical requirements and plans necessary to ensure a safe experience for passengers, crew and residents we have taken the proactive decision to cancel the cruise programme for this year and to focus our efforts on the 2022 cruise programme.



“We would like to thank the cruise industry for their understanding and support, and we look forward to working with them towards a successful and safe 2022 season.”



Guernsey’s decision comes as several cruise lines are amending their plans for summer 2021 cruises with the introduction of short-break and one-week itineraries around the British Isles.



Sister brands P&O Cruises and Princess Cruises have both announced plans to offer short UK sailings later this year instead of its originally planned schedule.