Jo Rzymowska, vice president and managing director EMEA, Celebrity Cruises: “Travel may be one of the hardest hit industries in 2020, but one of the reasons I am so proud to work in this business is for how we come together, to unite in our resilience.

“TTG’s Holiday to Help Out campaign is testament to its solidarity, not only aiming to boost sales across the sector but also offering travellers an array of exclusive offers at a time they need it most. At Celebrity Cruises, we are proud to be part of the campaign to offer memory-making luxury holidays at sea.”

Brad Bennetts, head of distribution, easyJet holidays: “We all know what a challenging time it is for the travel industry. It’s more important than ever to work together and all play our part to encourage the booking of holidays to look forward to. To show our support having launched to trade partners very recently we’re really pleased to be involved in the ‘Holiday to Help Out’ initiative.”

Brian Young, managing director EMEA G Adventures: “As an industry, we are facing our challenges, but together we will overcome, so being involved in this campaign to support our travel agent partners is imperative at this time.”

Zina Bencheikh, managing director EMEA at Intrepid Group: "We've all witnessed the devastating impact of the pandemic on travel agents and the entire industry. That's why we're delighted to support Holiday to Help Out Week. Let's hope these great deals will get customers thinking about their next holiday and tempt them through the doors of their local travel agency."

Joseph Grimley, director of trade sales at Scenic: “Scenic and Emerald Cruises are delighted to be supporting this great TTG initiative. We recognise the challenging times being faced by all in the industry and really want to help our valued agent partners secure some much needed new bookings for 2021 and 2022. We really hope this helps and would like to wish everyone the very best.”

Stuart Milan, channel director, Riviera: “Our industry is facing a challenging time and it’s great that TTG are creating some positive noise to highlight the issue, whilst at the same time, creating a campaign that could provide additional bookings. It’s important that we as a sector pull together in order to get through this, so hats off to TTG for creating a campaign that includes both tour operators and travel agents.”

Ben Ittensohn, head of global sales, Explore: “TTG's Holiday To Help Out is a fantastic initiative for our sector that’s in desperate need of support. We look forward to being part of week and having some exciting offers available. I encourage the industry to get behind this scheme to ensure it’s a huge success in generating much needed bookings for our agent partners.”