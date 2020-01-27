Asia specialists InsideJapan Tours and InsideAsia Tours have set up a new online portal to help agents and clients sift through the "media frenzy" surrounding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
In a message to TTG, the operators reiterated their belief that Japan remains safe to travel to, backed up by the latest stance from the Foreign Office (FCO) and World Health Organization (WHO).
"Situations like coronavirus understandably make people think twice about travelling," said InsideJapan. "We get that. We’re here to help you make the decision that’s right for you and provide some of the information you might need.
"Although there has been a lot of coverage in the news, there have been very few cases in Japan and therefore the subsequent risk associated with travelling to Japan is very low.
"It’s important for our company and its employees, and for our suppliers in Japan – many of whom are small family run businesses – that people continue to travel as long as it is safe to do so. If you have any doubts at all, please get in touch and we can give you our honest view of the situation in Japan at the present time.
"Please be assured, the safety of our clients always comes first. If we had any doubts whatsoever about travel to Japan representing an unacceptable risk, we would not send anyone."
James Mundy, InsideJapan PR and marketing manager, told TTG the "media frenzy" around coronavirus had caused a lot of people to reconsider travel to other countries in Asia.
"At InsideJapan, we are still sending people to Japan of course, but we have noticed that more and more people are concerned about the virus," he said. "Each day the virus is in the news, more people are concerned and are not sure what to think.
"For that reason, InsideJapan has put together a coronavirus page which gives the facts so far, updates from the FCO and advice from WHO. Of course, InsideJapan and InsideAsia’s number one priority is their customer safety aboard along with the enjoyment of the country and culture.
"We are keeping a close eye on government advice and will react in the best interests of our customers accordingly. For now, we are just wanting to reassure agents and customers that Japan is safe to travel to."