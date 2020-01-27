In a message to TTG, the operators reiterated their belief that Japan remains safe to travel to, backed up by the latest stance from the Foreign Office (FCO) and World Health Organization (WHO).



"Situations like coronavirus understandably make people think twice about travelling," said InsideJapan. "We get that. We’re here to help you make the decision that’s right for you and provide some of the information you might need.



"Although there has been a lot of coverage in the news, there have been very few cases in Japan and therefore the subsequent risk associated with travelling to Japan is very low.



"It’s important for our company and its employees, and for our suppliers in Japan – many of whom are small family run businesses – that people continue to travel as long as it is safe to do so. If you have any doubts at all, please get in touch and we can give you our honest view of the situation in Japan at the present time.



"Please be assured, the safety of our clients always comes first. If we had any doubts whatsoever about travel to Japan representing an unacceptable risk, we would not send anyone."