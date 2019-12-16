New lifestyle brand Page Hotels is among a number of new brands to make their debut in London in the coming months.

The company will open Page8 on St Martin’s Lane with 138 rooms and a rooftop restaurant in the autumn, and another fledgling brand makes its debut in west London this summer, Inhabit Hotels.

Inhabit Southwick Street in Paddington will focus on healthy food by partnering with Yeotown – responsible for London’s first “mindfulness cafe” – and also features a library, with regular literary events planned.

In east London, NH Hotel Group is to debut its first Nhow hotel in the UK this September. Designed by UK firm Project Orange, Nhow London is within the 250 City Road development and will house 190 rooms and a restaurant conceptualised as a “reinvention of the British pub”.

Also in east London, Mama London is the first hotel to open in the UK for French design brand Mama Shelter this September. The 195-room hotel on Hackney Road is designed by Dion & Arles and is a renovation of a previous hotel on the site.

The 118-room Holmes Hotel (pictured) has just opened in Marylebone, on Chiltern Street, within four Georgian buildings. Owned and operated by PPHE Hotel Group, the hotel is a renovation of the former Park Plaza.

Also set to make its debut in Marylebone is the first hotel from fledgling brand Treehouse Hotels, the latest project from Barry Sternlicht, founder of Starwood Capital Group and creator of W Hotels, and latterly 1 Hotels and Baccarat Hotels & Resorts under his SH Hotels & Resorts hotel management company.

Treehouse Hotels sits under SH and has been dubbed the “little brother” of 1 Hotels, and is set to make its debut next to the BBC’s Broadcasting House on Portland Place within the former Saint Georges Hotel.

In Westminster, the Great Scotland Yard Hotel will be opening late summer, with chef Robin Gill overseeing all F&B in what was once the historical home of the police in the capital.

It will be the first UK property to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, and will have 152 rooms and a complete two-bedroom Georgian Townhouse, which can be booked for exclusive stays or events.

Bookings are also now open for The Hoxton, Southwark, which will open early in September as the eighth property for the group. It will open with 192 rooms in five categories (Shoebox, Snug, Cosy, Roomy and Biggy) along with a rooftop restaurant and ground floor all-day restaurant.