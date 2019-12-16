TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
Jason Atherton

Meanwhile, The Biltmore, Mayfair will also open this summer in what was formerly a Millennium Copthorne property on Grosvenor Square and will partner with chef Jason Atherton (pictured) for the opening of The Betterment.

 

The 257-room hotel is the first European property for LXR Hotels & Resorts, Hilton’s new high-end brand, and has been closed for a year to undergo its multi-million-pound redevelopment. The Betterment marks a return to the area for Atherton, who rose to prominence launching Maze on Grosvenor Square in 2005.

 

Also in the luxury space, Peninsula will hold a “topping out” ceremony next week for its new hotel on Hyde Park Corner, the second property for the brand in Europe. The Peninsula London will be a 190-room, £650 million project designed by British-based Hopkins Architects.

 

Meanwhile, Raffles is also building in the city with a conversion of the Old War Office in Whitehall, while Mandarin Oriental and Rosewood are both building their second hotels in central London.

 

Elsewhere, Jumeirah Carlton Tower is to close on 1 September for a total refurbishment with a planned completion date of summer 2020, including a new “celebrity destination restaurant on Sloane Street” and a reduction in the number of keys from 216 to 188 to allow for more suites.

 

Como Metropolitan London has built 10 new two-bedroom “residences” adjacent to the hotel, designed for longer duration bookings or larger family stays. Costing from £1,800 per night, the Residences have a minimum stay of six weeks during summer, or three nights at other times.

 

Investment in the UK hotels industry in 2018 hit £7.4 billion, a £1.7 billion increase and 29% year-on-year rise, according to research by global property adviser Knight Frank, predominantly driven by a 50% increase in international investment.

