The white-labelled Intrepid Travel itineraries will be bookable by any agents currently selling Intrepid or Urban Adventures tours, a spokesperson told TTG.



Lonely Planet Experiences constitute a range of carbon neutral tours, and represent the guidebook brand’s first foray into travel.



The 200 day tours and 130 multi-day trips will be run by Intrepid, and/or its excursion brand Urban Adventures, in 65 countries. They range from two hours to 22 days.



All tours will be in groups of fewer than 16 travellers, use local transport, and support locally owned-businesses.

In addition, all itineraries will include exclusive discounts on Lonely Planet’s guidebooks, free access to Lonely Planet’s flagship Guides app, “plus additional Lonely Planet insight throughout the tours”.