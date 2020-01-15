Lonely Planet’s new range of sustainable tours, Lonely Planet Experiences, will be available to book through the trade, it has been confirmed.
The white-labelled Intrepid Travel itineraries will be bookable by any agents currently selling Intrepid or Urban Adventures tours, a spokesperson told TTG.
Lonely Planet Experiences constitute a range of carbon neutral tours, and represent the guidebook brand’s first foray into travel.
The 200 day tours and 130 multi-day trips will be run by Intrepid, and/or its excursion brand Urban Adventures, in 65 countries. They range from two hours to 22 days.
All tours will be in groups of fewer than 16 travellers, use local transport, and support locally owned-businesses.
In addition, all itineraries will include exclusive discounts on Lonely Planet’s guidebooks, free access to Lonely Planet’s flagship Guides app, “plus additional Lonely Planet insight throughout the tours”.
“For more than four decades, travellers have looked to Lonely Planet for trusted travel advice,” said Luis Cabrera, Lonely Planet’s recently appointed chief executive.
“Now, global explorers looking for the inside track can journey along with us on this new range of tours. This is an exciting innovation and evolution for the Lonely Planet brand.”
Itineraries range from a two-and-a-half hour Tokyo food tour, which includes a visit to the city’s famous Tsukiji fish market, from £59pp, to a seven-day Galapagos Experience from £726pp, land-only.
Intrepid chief executive James Thornton added: “Lonely Planet helped pioneer access to more authentic and grassroots experiences for independent travellers.
"That’s why we’re thrilled to be part of the next phase of their growth and helping to make sustainable experience-rich travel a mainstay for travellers everywhere.”