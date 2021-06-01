Mauritius is to reopen to international visitors from 15 July with a phased lifting of restrictions over the next few months.
The Indian Ocean island will allow fully vaccinated tourists to stay during the first phase of reopening from 15 July to 30 September. Mauritius is currently on the UK government’s amber list under the traffic light system.
Passengers travelling to Mauritius must take a PCR test between five and seven days before departure. Travellers will also have to take a PCR test on arrival at the airport in Mauritius and on day seven and 14 of their resort holiday.
Holidaymakers will be able to use their resort’s facilities, including the pools and beach, and if they stay more than 14 days and have negative PCR tests they will be able to explore the island’s attractions.
Phase two, from 1 October, will see vaccinated visitors allowed entry without restrictions, as long as they present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.