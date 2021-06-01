The Indian Ocean island will allow fully vaccinated tourists to stay during the first phase of reopening from 15 July to 30 September. Mauritius is currently on the UK government’s amber list under the traffic light system.



Passengers travelling to Mauritius must take a PCR test between five and seven days before departure. Travellers will also have to take a PCR test on arrival at the airport in Mauritius and on day seven and 14 of their resort holiday.