National has enlisted the help of Flexi Reps to get back to the trade next month

National has enlisted the help of Flexi Reps to get back to the trade next month

National Holidays as partnered with Flexi Reps to get back out on the road visiting agents in key sales areas, starting next month.

From 4 May, the UK and coach specialist will have two reps out catching up with agents to help them capitalise on demand for UK breaks.



They will report into Claire Dutton, trade sales manager at National Holidays parent JG Travel Group.



Initially, they will target agents in the north east and north west where the operator has its main pick-up points.



Matthew Herbert, JG sales and yield director, said: "The National Holidays brand joined our portfolio in 2020 and we’ve worked hard to build its profile with agents since then.



"However, moving forward, we want to do more and ensure those in the main departure regions know more about who we are and how best to promote and sell our products."