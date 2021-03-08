Some of the industry's most senior figures will discuss have they've coped with the mental challenges of the past year

A new video series asking some of the most senior leaders in travel how they have coped with the mental challenges of the past 12 months launches on ttgmedia.com today (17 March).

The Get Travel Leaders Talking series builds on the existing activity under TTG’s Get Travel Talking campaign, which has seen people from across travel making pledges to look after their mental health – and that of their teams – in 2021, as well as a series of seminars with high-profile speakers.

TTG senior reporter Tom Parry, who has been leading the campaign, said it was vital that more travel company leaders set the example for their teams on the topic.

“We think prioritising mental health should start from the top,” declared Parry.

“That’s why we’ve gone out to some of the most senior leaders in travel to ask them to share with us their own personal experiences over the past few months, and the positives they will take up from the Covid crisis.”

The first interview in the series is with Rad Sofronijevic, chief operating officer of the Midcounties Co-operative Travel - which can be watched below or here, accompanied with a full transcription.

For more mental health resources visit TTG’s Mental Health Hub and look out for more Get Travel Leaders Talking videos being released every Wednesday.