The Algarve has seen the biggest year-on-year drop in prices

A study by TravelSupermarket of price comparison searches dating from 1-18 January for departures between 1 May and 31 October across a variety of destinations returned prices ranging from less than 10% difference year-on-year to more than 50% lower than they were during the same period last year.



The most popular summer 2021 seven-night holiday search was for Crete, where average package holiday prices are 10% lower than they were last January.



Tenerife was the next most popular, down 13%, followed by Majorca, down 9%. The biggest year-on-year difference (54%) was for holidays to Portugal’s Algarve.