In the UK, the Foreign Office is currently advising against all travel to China’s Hubei province, where the coronavirus is thought to have originated, and all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China. It is also advising against all but essential travel to 11 towns in northern Italy.

In light of the ongoing outbreak, TTG would like to know how it is affecting your business. Are clients concerned? Has it affected bookings? Where are you getting your advice from? And what messages are you pushing out to clients?



