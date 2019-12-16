TTG wants to know, from you, how the travel industry will be impacted by Thursday’s general election result.
Britain woke on Friday (13 December) to a significant Conservative majority vote, the largest since 1987.
Abta promised to work with the new government to build confidence in the travel industry, while UK travel leaders from both the inbound and outbound travel sectors have reacted to the election result with a mixture of positivity and trepidation.
Prime minister Boris Johnson has vowed throughout the election campaign to “get Brexit done” and plans to now bring his withdrawal bill back before MPs next week.
So with the country looking increasingly likely to leave the EU on 31 January, what effect do you think the election result will have on the travel industry?
Please take a moment to vote in our poll, and leave any comments you have on the outcome in the comments section below.