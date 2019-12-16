Britain woke on Friday (13 December) to a significant Conservative majority vote, the largest since 1987.

Abta promised to work with the new government to build confidence in the travel industry, while UK travel leaders from both the inbound and outbound travel sectors have reacted to the election result with a mixture of positivity and trepidation.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has vowed throughout the election campaign to “get Brexit done” and plans to now bring his withdrawal bill back before MPs next week.