Saga will deliver its full-year results next month. In a January trading update, it reported a one-off £4 million hit arising from the collapse of Thomas Cook.



It also said it expected tour operator revenue to come in around 5% down on 2018/19, albeit offset by "excellent progress" made by its cruising division, which it expects to deliver full-year underlying profit "in line with previous guidance".



Saga Group in December appointed a new chief executive, Euan Sutherland, and in January confirmed former Saga Holidays executive Chris Simmonds would return as managing director this month.