The Scottish government has unveiled details of its long-awaited financial support package for travel agents.

Agents will be able to apply for grants of up to £25,000, depending on their rateable value; in total, £7.3 million will be made available to agents, with the pot also shared by brewers and indoor football centres.



Support for agents in Scotland was promised by finance secretary Kate Forbes in December following lobbying efforts by the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA) and Abta.



SPAA members marched on Holyrood in November, calling for greater government support.



"The Scottish government recognises the specific challenges faced by this sector and one-off grants will be given through local authorities to eligible businesses," said the government on Wednesday (27 January).



Forbes added: “These funds recognise the unprecedented challenges that brewers, travel agents and indoor football centres have experienced since March as a result of necessary restrictions.



“We are acutely aware that this support can never compensate for the full impact on business, but we must work within the resources that are available to us, and we continue to respond to the evolving economic challenges arising from the pandemic.”