Seabourn has extended its pause in global ship operations through to the end of June due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The move brings the luxury operator in line with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest "no sail order" through 30 June.
It had previously outlined cancellations through to 14 May. The line said the decision was a "proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global response to the Covid-19 situation".
Seabourn will be contacting guests and agents regarding any voyages due to take place during the extended suspension window, including details of how to manage cancellations and compensation online.
Agents have been advised to manage clients’ bookings online rather than over the phone to avoid long waits, or further overloading the line’s call centre.
Guests booked on impacted voyages will receive a 125% refund on monies received in the form of a future cruise credit, which must be booked by 30 December 2020. This credit can, alternatively, be applied towards any future cruise through 31 December 2021.
Guests who do not opt for future cruise credit will receive a 100% refund of the monies paid to Seabourn, which will be reimbursed to their original form of payment.