The move brings the luxury operator in line with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest "no sail order" through 30 June.



It had previously outlined cancellations through to 14 May. The line said the decision was a "proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global response to the Covid-19 situation".



Seabourn will be contacting guests and agents regarding any voyages due to take place during the extended suspension window, including details of how to manage cancellations and compensation online.



Agents have been advised to manage clients’ bookings online rather than over the phone to avoid long waits, or further overloading the line’s call centre.