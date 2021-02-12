Watch the full interview by joining TTG+ today and registering for the seminar. If you are already a TTG+ member, claim your place to attend.

Allin-Khan will be joined on the agenda by a discussion between independent travel agency bosses – Peakes Travel Elite managing director Claire Moore, Travel Village owners Phil and Paula Nuttall and Swords Travel director Mark Swords.

The panel will discuss how they have been shining a light on mental health for themselves and their teams during the past year and the challenges they have faced during the Covid crisis.

There will also be a chance to hear from industry figures who have taken TTG’s Get Travel Talking pledge on how they’ll be championing mental health in their routines and with their colleagues this year.

Click here to view the full agenda.