Shadow minister for mental health, Rosena Allin-Khan MP, will speak at TTG’s latest Get Travel Talking seminar on Thursday (18 February). Watch a preview clip below to hear her views on the government’s treatment of the travel sector and its "damaging" mixed messaging over summer holidays.
Watch the full interview by joining TTG+ today and registering for the seminar. If you are already a TTG+ member, claim your place to attend.
Allin-Khan will be joined on the agenda by a discussion between independent travel agency bosses – Peakes Travel Elite managing director Claire Moore, Travel Village owners Phil and Paula Nuttall and Swords Travel director Mark Swords.
The panel will discuss how they have been shining a light on mental health for themselves and their teams during the past year and the challenges they have faced during the Covid crisis.
There will also be a chance to hear from industry figures who have taken TTG’s Get Travel Talking pledge on how they’ll be championing mental health in their routines and with their colleagues this year.