Ski and chalet specialist operator, Silver Ski Holidays, has ceased trading, the CAA has confirmed.

Silver Ski, Atol 2093, failed on Friday (12 March). The firm held an Atol up to 30 September 2020.



Kent-based Silver Ski was incorporated in March 1985 and traded under Silver Ski Holidays Ltd and via silverski.co.uk.



Its website has been taken down a replaced with a message that reads: "Site down for maintenance."



The business said it offered high quality catered chalets in the heart of the French Alaps "for more than 25 years".



"During that time, the company has earned a justified reputation for efficiency, honesty and quality," said Silver Ski on its Twitter profile, which was last active in March 2020.