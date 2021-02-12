Spain plans a series of Covid measures to open up to Brits this summer (credit: Filip Sochor / Unsplash)

Spain wants to work with the UK government to create a regime of measures to allow Britons to visit their most popular destination this summer.

The country, which is heavily reliant on the tourism industry, is currently proposing the introduction of a system of vaccine passports or certificates to the EU and OECD (Organisation for Economically Developed Countries).



Tourism minister Fernando Valdes told The Independent that vaccine certificates or passports would be among a series of measures to allow Brits to holiday in Spain this summer.



Although he stressed that UK visitors who did not have proof of a Covid-19 vaccination would not be stopped from entering Spain.



Valdes said the Spanish government would “like to co-ordinate” these measures with the UK government.