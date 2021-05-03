Luxury sports travel specialist Black Opal has appointed a former ITC BDM to help grow its trade business.

Kym O’Brien has joined the operator, which offers tailor-made holidays featuring major rugby, cricket, Formula 1, tennis and golf events.

The business was launched by managing director Jamie Smith, who formerly headed up ITC’s sports travel division.

Smith said: “We are pleased to welcome Kym to the Black Opal team and develop our work with the wider trade.

“As sporting events around the world start to open up again we want to provide an option for agents to offer clients a luxury sports tour experience like no other.”

O’Brien added: "I am delighted to be working with Black Opal and be involved in the exciting times we have ahead of us in the luxury sports market.

“I look forward to working closely with the trade again and welcome hearing from anyone who is interested in learning more about what it is we can do for them and their clients.”