Nearly two-thirds of Britons want more countries to adopt vaccination certificates to allow them to travel.

Research among 2,000 consumers by travel insurance provider battleface showed 62% of Britons are in favour of more countries adopting vaccination passports.

Conversely, 26% of British holidaymakers would be put off visiting a country if they were required to provide proof of a Covid-19 vaccination.



The data also showed 77% of Britons will now ensure they have adequate medical expenses cover prior to travelling, up from 71% prior to the pandemic.



Katie Crowe, battleface director of communications, said: “In addition to attitudes towards vaccination passports, the data also showed that whilst 67% would be prepared to pay for a PCR test to enable them to travel internationally, just 4% of Brits are prepared to pay £75 or over for this test.”