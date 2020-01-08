Surge in searches for all-inclusive on TravelSupermarket

TravelSupermarket has seen a 28% increase in family searches and a 13% rise in couple searches for all-inclusive holidays this year compared with last year.

This makes it 55% of seven-night 2020 summer holiday price inquiries being made by families and Britain’s most popular holiday type.

It comes along with a decline in interest for room-only and half-board booking options.

"Volatile euro exchange rates over the last few years since the Brexit referendum is a key factor," said Emma Coulthurst, TravelSupermarket’s travel commentator.

"Sterling has been strengthening recently against the euro and other currencies but holidaymakers are showing that it is still really important for them to know the majority of their holiday costs up front.