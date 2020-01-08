TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
Surge in searches for all-inclusive on TravelSupermarket

10 Jan 2020by Franki Berry

A hike in interest for all-inclusive package holidays has been attributed to a lessening of Brexit uncertainty.

TravelSupermarket has seen a rise in searches for all-inclusive holidays
TravelSupermarket has seen a rise in searches for all-inclusive holidays

TravelSupermarket has seen a 28% increase in family searches and a 13% rise in couple searches for all-inclusive holidays this year compared with last year.

 

This makes it 55% of seven-night 2020 summer holiday price inquiries being made by families and Britain’s most popular holiday type.

 

It comes along with a decline in interest for room-only and half-board booking options.

 

"Volatile euro exchange rates over the last few years since the Brexit referendum is a key factor," said Emma Coulthurst, TravelSupermarket’s travel commentator.

 

"Sterling has been strengthening recently against the euro and other currencies but holidaymakers are showing that it is still really important for them to know the majority of their holiday costs up front.

"The only spending money they then need to factor in on top is for souvenirs, additional drinks (for example, specialist spirits might not be included), day trips and any meals out (if you want to, that is).

 

"All-inclusive has become the modern, hassle-free holiday of choice."

 

TravelSupermarket has also named its top-value destinations for holidays between 1 May and 30 September as Costa Brava and Costa Dorada in Spain; Central Dalmatia, Croatia; Tunisia; Majorca; the Black Sea, Bulgaria; Turkey; The Canary Islands; Morocco; and Madeira.

