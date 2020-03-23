“The government promised it would implement bespoke packages of support for the aviation industry, but where are they?" said Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton.



Balpa on Monday (30 March) said the government must stop delaying details of the support it promised to the sector nearly a fortnight ago.



The union wants ministers to take action before airlines are forced to make swingeing cuts that could otherwise be avoided if and when the sector gets clarity on any proposed measures.



Chancellor Rishi Sunak last week told airlines they should seek other forms of funding before making any formal application for state aid.



Balpa though warned the government no to overlook the failure earlier this month of Flybe, and the drastic measures taken by airlines in response to the coronavirus crisis, citing easyJet’s decision on Monday to ground its entire fleet and Virgin Atlantic and Loganair signalling their intention to seek state aid.



"Aviation was at the forefront of the coronavirus impact, yet airlines are still waiting for help from the government despite repeated promises of action," said the union.