Yes, the red wine had been opened the evening before. Like many of you I’m sure, the shop door had barely been locked before the celebrations marking a great January started – or just a toast thanking our lucky stars we’d made it to the end of what always feels like the longest month of the year.



We’ve been in this game long enough to know the industry is forever changing. Each year seems tougher and tougher – although that might just be my age.

Of course, many things that affect us are out of our control, but are we taking charge of the things we can control?



We can’t change the enquiry we all dread: “I can go any time, anywhere and I have no budget.”

We can’t change customers wanting – as we say in Yorkshire “summat for nowt”, and we certainly can’t stop agents voicing their opinions on price parity. Which takes me nicely on to...



Over the past few years it’s felt that price parity has been one of the burning issues for the travel industry.

It’s the topic that can get everyone fired up in an instant and the subject that has the sector divided.

But while the focus is often on hanging these operators out to dry, are we missing the reality of what’s happening on our doorstep?



This January more than any before, I have experienced travel agencies undercutting each other, homeworkers beating the internet prices and travel companies offering zero deposits – to me this is as bad as a tour operator not having price parity.