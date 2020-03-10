The country, which currently has about 50 confirmed cases of Covid-19, has cancelled all scheduled arrivals from the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates from 8am this morning (17 March).

It had already suspended flights from Germany, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Austria, Belgium and Sweden from 14 March until 17 April.

Land crossings between Iran and Iraq have also been outlawed.

However, the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) is not yet advising against all but essential travel to the country, bar specific areas such as within 10km of the border with Syria.