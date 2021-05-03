Putting the US on the UK’s amber destinations list ignores science, the US Travel Association has said.

USTA president and chief executive Roger Dow criticised the UK government’s move, announced on Friday.



“The UK’s decision to put the United States on their amber status for reopening just isn’t backed by the science,” he said.

“Putting the US on amber status ignores the scientific data regarding increasing vaccination rates, lower infection rates and that the US has the right strategies in place to mitigate risk.”

Dow’s comments came despite a continued ban by the US on UK visitors, which has been in place since last year.

“The US needs to demonstrate leadership and come to the table with the UK and increase dialogue to allow for a reopening of travel with one of our most important international partners,” he added.

“The US economy will lose $262 billion and 1.1 million jobs if its borders remain shut and putting a roadmap and timelines forward to quickly create a US-UK travel corridor would be low-risk for both countries and high-reward economically.”