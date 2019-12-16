The budget carrier has agreed in principle an ultra-low cost joint venture with the Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADDH).



Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will focus on routes to markets where Wizz has existing, “high-growth” operations, namely central, eastern and western Europe.



Its longer-term vision involves targeting the Indian subcontinent, Middle East and Africa.



According to Wizz, an Abu Dhabi-based budget carrier will boost the hub’s efforts to become a “world-class” cultural and tourist destination.