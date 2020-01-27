Agents can access all the latest health and travel advice from the World Health Organization (WHO), the government, TravelHealthPro, Public Health England and Abta on the portal.

A spokesperson said: "Advantage Travel Partnership will continue to update the Coronavirus hub to ensure members are given the latest advice relating to travel to China and global destinations where Coronavirus cases have been reported."



This comes as two cases of the illness are confirmed in the UK, the WHO has declared a Global Health Emergency, and the virus has spread to at least 21 countries.