During a special Facebook Live session for TTG Media and Abta LifeLine’s Get Travel Talking Week, independent agency bosses, alongside Abta’s head of membership Danny Waine, spoke candidly of the challenges they had faced and how they were feeling.





Deben Travel managing director Lee Hunt described the pandemic as “the worst year of my life” as he dealt with financial worries and sleep issues, adding the strains of the past 14 months had “totally changed” him as an individual.



Jeanne Lally, joint-managing director of Travel Bureau, said a pre-pandemic mental wellbeing focus had helped her team, and urged firms “not to compare and despair” against other businesses.



Abta’s Waine said he’d had more than 100 meetings with members, and there were times when people were crying on a daily basis.