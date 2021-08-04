The move comes after the luxury river cruise line reported an "overwhelming demand" for its longest-ever river cruise itinerary.

Embarking from Paris on 24 August, 2023, three of Ama’s vessels will visit 14 European countries over 47 days before concluding in Giurgiu, Romania. Fares start at £21,830pp.

From day one to six, guests will sail onboard AmaLyra along the Seine River, before transferring to AmaCerto in Amsterdam to sail the Scheldt, Maas, Rhine, Main and Moselle rivers for 26 nights. The journey concludes with two weeks onboard AmaVerde sailing the full length of the Danube.

The vessels will visit: France, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, France, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania.

Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways said the Seven River Journeys portfolio has created an "amazing response" from the line’s guests.

"We are delighted to offer yet another opportunity for travellers to immerse themselves in the beautiful regions of Europe during one of my favourite times of year, the delightful autumn season," she added.