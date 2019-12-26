It comes after owner IAG last year pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.



BA says emissions from flights within the UK will be offset by investment in "high quality, verified" carbon reduction projects around the world.



These include renewable energy developments, rainforest protection and reforestation efforts.



BA operates up to 75 flights a day between London and 10 UK destinations including Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, the Isle of Man, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Belfast City, Inverness and Jersey.



Carbon reduction efforts across BA’s operations will extend to investing in more fuel-efficient aircraft and sustainable aviation fuels, and modernising operating procedures.



IAG has also pledged to invest £400 million in development of sustainable aviation fuels over the next 20 years through its partnership with Velocys.