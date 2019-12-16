Matthew Gibbard and step-son Stefan Zone were attacked by two suspected armed robbers as they got out of a taxi at the Faena Art Hotel in the Argentinian capital’s Puerto Madero district.



Gibbard was named locally as the victim on Sunday (15 December) following the attack, which took place at around 11am local time (2pm GMT) on Saturday (14 December), shortly after they arrived in the country. Zone suffered gunshot wounds.



The Foreign Office has confirmed it is supporting the family of two British men following an incident in Buenos Aires. “[We] are in contact with the local authorities there,” the FCO added.



Security footage obtained by the press in Argentina shows the two men resisting the assailants’ attempts to steal their luggage before being shot at. The suspects then escape on a motorcycle.