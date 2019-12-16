The director of a British holiday parks firm has been shot dead hours after arriving in Buenos Aires, it has been reported.
Matthew Gibbard and step-son Stefan Zone were attacked by two suspected armed robbers as they got out of a taxi at the Faena Art Hotel in the Argentinian capital’s Puerto Madero district.
Gibbard was named locally as the victim on Sunday (15 December) following the attack, which took place at around 11am local time (2pm GMT) on Saturday (14 December), shortly after they arrived in the country. Zone suffered gunshot wounds.
The Foreign Office has confirmed it is supporting the family of two British men following an incident in Buenos Aires. “[We] are in contact with the local authorities there,” the FCO added.
Security footage obtained by the press in Argentina shows the two men resisting the assailants’ attempts to steal their luggage before being shot at. The suspects then escape on a motorcycle.
Police in Argentina have launched an investigation and are reportedly investigating suggestions the pair were followed from the airport to the hotel, with the suspects supported by accomplices in a car.
Four people have reportedly been arrested in connection with the attack.
In a statement, the hotel said: “Faena Hotel Buenos Aires is deeply saddened by the incident which took place in the vicinity of the hotel.
“We express our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Faena Hotel Buenos Aires is working with the authorities and providing our full support.”
Tingdene operates a number of holiday properties, primarily in Norfolk, Suffolk and Lincolnshire.
The FCO has not adjusted its travel advice in the wake of the incident, but does state more than 100,000 British nationals visited Argentina in 2018 with visits largely trouble-free.