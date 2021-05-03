Celebrity Cruises will deploy Celebrity Summit to Alaska in July, marking the line’s return to the coastal wilderness sailing roundtrip from Seattle.

Summit’s Alaska programme will get under way on 23 July, offering nine seven-day sailings through to mid-September; the line’s new Alaska cruises will go on sale on Tuesday (25 May).



All crew members will be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and all guests over the age of 16 must be fully vaccinated. From 1 August, all US guests aged 12 or older will also have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.



"I have always had a special place in my heart for the incredible people, amazing wildlife and the beauty of this great state and once our guests visit, they do, too,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and chief executive of Celebrity Cruises.



"The Alaskan communities have been hurting without the economic support they receive from tourism, especially the cruise industry. I am grateful to our elected officials across the country for recognising the need and finding a way to restore them to their livelihoods."