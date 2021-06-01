Line's Giving Back To Heroes campaign offers Blue Light Card holders the chance to win a six-night cruise

Line's Giving Back To Heroes campaign offers Blue Light Card holders the chance to win a six-night cruise

Celebrity Cruises is giving Blue Light Card holders the chance to win a six-night sailing onboard Celebrity Silhouette this summer.

To mark one month until its return to service in the UK, Celebrity has launched Giving Back To Heroes - a scheme offering 100 complimentary "staycations at sea" to emergency workers.

Designed as a thank you for their work throughout the pandemic and beyond, balcony cabins will be offered onboard Silhouette during its first sailing out of Southampton on a six-night itinerary around the British Isles.

Celebrity is calling for those working in the emergency services, NHS, social care sector or armed forces to enter the competition to be in with the chance of winning a place onboard.

Blue Light Card holders can enter via celebritycruises.com/giving-back-to-our-heroes and winners will be announced on 10 June.

All passengers must be fully vaccinated by 19 June in order to sail.