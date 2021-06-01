The company's first brochure features 18 destinations, with flights from up to 26 UK airports

Trade-only operator Classic Package Holidays has launchd its first brochure, which features 18 destinations with flights from up to 26 UK airports.

It highlights more than 140 properties from the company’s total programme of some 3,000 hotels.

Destinations featured include the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Mexico, North Africa and Dubai, with seven-night stays starting from £209pp.

Si Morris-Green, Classic’s director of agency sales and marketing, said: "Agents have been very supportive of Classic Package Holidays since our launch in April 2019.

"Our new brochure is an excellent selling tool for agents and allows them to increase awareness of our brand to their customers, showcasing the freedom, flexibility and choice of our product."

Regionalised copies of the digitalised brochure highlighting local departures are available from the operators’ regional sales managers.