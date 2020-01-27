Christened Amy Johnson, CMV’s adult-only ship will depart from Singapore on 15 April, 2021 for a 43-night cruise through Asia, the Middle East, Europe and then to London.

Stops include Malaysia, India, Egypt, Greece, Italy, France, southern Spain, Portugal and Amsterdam.

“Amy Johnson will be the flagship of the CMV fleet," said Lisa Jacobs, CMV’s sales director. "[It is] a real step up for us whilst still maintaining our key brand values of a more traditional style of cruising and maritime experience.

"CMV passengers and our trade industry partners will welcome the similar style on board to Columbus and Vasco da Gama."

Tickets for Amy Johnson’s first sailing went on sale on 6 February, from £3399pp for two people sharing a twin inner cabin.

The ship’s inaugural season includes a sailing from London Tilbury to the Black Sea and the Mediterranean - via Odesa, Constanta, Bulgaria, Istanbul, Athens, Israel, Egypt, Malta, Sicily, Gibraltar and Vigo - departing on 9 October, 2021.

Fares for this 32-night itinerary are available from £2239pp for two people sharing a twin inner cabin.