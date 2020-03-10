Disabled tour specialist ceases trading

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed Can Be Done ceased trading on 12 March, and said it is currently "collating information from the company" about the failure.

It advised any agents holding Can Be Done holiday payments to hold off refunds until the Air Travel Trust has issued instructions about the Edgware-based company.

On Can Be Done’s website, which is still live, the operator says it believed "disability is simply a challenge and not a limitation to enjoying that perfect getaway".