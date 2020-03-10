TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
Disabled tour specialist ceases trading

13 Mar 2020by Franki Berry

A tour operator for people with disabilities is no longer afloat. 

Can Be Done specialised in tours for disabled people

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) confirmed Can Be Done ceased trading on 12 March, and said it is currently "collating information from the company" about the failure.

 

It advised any agents holding Can Be Done holiday payments to hold off refunds until the Air Travel Trust has issued instructions about the Edgware-based company.

 

On Can Be Done’s website, which is still live, the operator says it believed "disability is simply a challenge and not a limitation to enjoying that perfect getaway".

