Agents have the chance to win a fam trip to Tenerife in a draw to mark one year since EasyJet Holidays began working with the trade.
The giveaway will take place on 19 August.
All agents who have made a booking with the company since it started working with the trade on 19 August 2020 will be entered into the draw.
Winners will be announced on the EasyJet Holidays Facebook page for agents.
The trip, which will take place in November, has been arranged in collaboration with the Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife, which will host the winning agents.