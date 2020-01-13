Firefighters were still tackling the roof blaze at Alicante-Elche airport this morning (16 January), and Spanish website Diarioinformacion said air traffic was also disrupted.

Passengers had been evacuated on 15 January, but there were no injuries.

Engulfing more than 1,200 square meters of roof space, the flames have been difficult to put out because they are not easily accessible and fuelled by a mixture of materials.

The fire started in an office, the MailOnline said.

Aena, the airport’s operator, Tweeted: "Firefighters continue their work to ensure the total extinction of the fire.

"Subsequently, damage must be assessed to authorise the use of the zones and thus recover the activity with absolute safety."

It said the airport would not reopen until at least 2pm today (16 January) and recommended passengers who are due to travel should contact their airlines.