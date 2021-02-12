Greece, Cyprus and Israel have reportedly struck a travel bubble agreement allowing citizens to travel freely between the three countries, including for tourism, using Covid vaccination certificates.

The Guardian reports that a deal between Israel and Cyprus was inked on Sunday (14 February) and would come into effect from 1 April. It follows an earlier agreement drawn up between Israel and Greece.



According to The Guardian, Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated similar deals could be agreed with other nations, while Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis branded the arrangements a "trial run" ahead of like agreements in the future.



Israeli citizens who can prove they have been inoculated with an EU-approved Covid vaccine will not be subject to testing or a self-isolation requirement when travelling to Greece or Cyprus, The Guardian added.