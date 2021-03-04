Inghams has pulled all holidays departing up to and including 17 May (Supplied by: Inghams / Hotelplan)

Inghams and Club Med have suspended all holidays and stays until mid-May, bringing their operations in line with the UK government’s roadmap out of Covid lockdown.

Inghams has suspended all ex-UK holidays departing up to and including 17 May, while Club Med has cancelled all stays at its properties for UK clients through to 16 May.



Joe Ponte, chief executive of Inghams parent Hotelplan UK, said the move was "in line" with the UK government’s roadmap, while Club Med said its decision "followed the UK government’s announcement on lifting lockdown".



Travel for leisure purposes is currently illegal in the UK, although the government hopes to be able to permit single household domestic stays from 12 April.



International travel will not resume until 17 May "at the earliest", subject to a report by the new Global Travel Taskforce, due on 12 April, on how international travel can be restarted safely.