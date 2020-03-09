Prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced the extraordinary step on Monday evening (9 March), stating there was "no more time" to contain Covid-19 via the measures implemented across the north of the country last week.

"Our future and the future of Italy is in our hands," said Conte.

The move means a nationwide ban on public gatherings and stringent curbs on travel to, and within, the entire country.

People have been told to stay at home and will only be allowed to travel for urgent work or family reasons.

Passengers arriving by air will have to justify their travel to Italy, while cruise ships are expected to be denied docking at various ports. Temperature checks will be enforced at railway stations.

There have been more than 9,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Italy, and in excess of 450 deaths.