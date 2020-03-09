Italy has extended its emergency measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus to the entire country.
Prime minister Giuseppe Conte announced the extraordinary step on Monday evening (9 March), stating there was "no more time" to contain Covid-19 via the measures implemented across the north of the country last week.
"Our future and the future of Italy is in our hands," said Conte.
The move means a nationwide ban on public gatherings and stringent curbs on travel to, and within, the entire country.
People have been told to stay at home and will only be allowed to travel for urgent work or family reasons.
Passengers arriving by air will have to justify their travel to Italy, while cruise ships are expected to be denied docking at various ports. Temperature checks will be enforced at railway stations.
There have been more than 9,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Italy, and in excess of 450 deaths.
The Foreign Office strengthened its travel advice on Monday evening, and now advises against all but essential travel to the whole of Italy.
The FCO said the move was "in line with various controls and restrictions imposed by the Italian authorities".
"British nationals remain able to depart Italy without restriction," said the FCO. "Airports remain open throughout Italy.
"However, airline schedules are subject to change and some flights are being cancelled. Travellers are advised to check flight details with airlines.
"Additional restrictions include the closure of museums, cultural institutions and the suspension of all public gatherings and sporting events.
"Religious ceremonies and funerals are suspended. Ski facilities are closed. Restaurants and bars remain open with restricted hours and reduced seating.
The Department of Health and Public Health England have also bolstered their guidance for travellers returning from Italy.
Anyone returning to UK from Italy as of Monday (9 March) should stay indoors and avoid contact with others, even if they do not have symptoms.
Several airlines on Monday started cancelling flights to northern Italy, including Ryanair, while Etoa – the European Tourism Association – has called for immediate relief for Italy’s tourism sector, warning of "unprecedented short-term financial harm" to tour operators.