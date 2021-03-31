Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has cancelled all flights and holidays departing up to an on 23 June

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays has pushed plans to restart its flight and holiday programmes back to late-June, with boss Steve Heapy citing "the lack of clarity and detail" in the government’s plans – revealed on Friday (9 April) – to restart international travel this summer.

Heapy, Jet2.com and Jet2holidays chief executive, said the airline and operator was "extremely disappointed" by the findings of the Global Travel Taskforce, remarking its framework for the resumption of travel "lacked any rigorous detail about how to get international travel going again".



He said the framework was "virtually the same" as the rules that governed travel six months ago, and that rather than answering questions, it left people asking more. "We still don’t know when we can start to fly, where we can fly to, and the availability and cost of testing".