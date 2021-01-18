New York’s JetBlue has revealed details of the business class cabin it will offer when it begins transatlantic flights to Gatwick and Stansted this summer.

The airline has reworked its popular Mint cabin, originally launched in 2014 and which will now feature 24 individual suites fully enclosed by a sliding door.

Mint seats will feature a tilting 17-inch seatback screen, wireless charging capabilities, an integrated phone ledge, and in-seat power, plus laptop, shoe and handbag stowage.

In addition, there will be two Mint Studio suites that will debut on UK services, which the airline claims will offer the most space in a premium experience from any US airline.



Mint Studios will occupy the first row, featuring a 22-inch tilting seatback screen, an extra side table and a guest seat that can accommodate an additional Mint customer during flight at cruising altitude.

“Mint was an idea to make premium travel across the US less stuffy and more affordable, and its performance has exceeded even our most optimistic expectations of going beyond New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue president and chief operating officer.

“It’s remarkable how Mint’s thoughtful design has resonated with customers as we successfully grew it to more than 30 routes. We put our heart into this redesign of Mint and were inspired by our original vision of offering customers an exceptional experience at a lower fare – which is what JetBlue is all about.”

The cabin’s herringbone configuration has been designed specifically for narrow-body aircraft such as the Airbus A321LR JetBlue will use.

The new cabin detail is the first confirmation this year that the carrier is intent on a summer 2021 launch. In addition, it has now appointed a UK agent to handle the start-up of the New York JFK and Boston flights.

