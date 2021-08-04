Those were some of the key findings from a new Booking.com study of more than 3,000 LGBT+ travellers across Europe, North America and Australasia carried out this summer.

More than half (55%) of LGBT+ travellers also reported having “less-than-welcoming or uncomfortable experiences” at their accommodation during a trip.

Meanwhile 25% have had staff assume they would need separate rooms or beds when checking in as a couple.

Despite highlighting difficult experiences, more than half of LGBT+ travellers surveyed by Booking.com (58%) said they had felt welcomed “most of the time” during their stay.

Travellers recalled interactions with staff throughout their stay (57%) and the check-in experience (47%) as “the most important factors” in creating a comfortable, welcoming stay.