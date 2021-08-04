Almost 70% of British LGBT+ travellers feel they must still consider their safety when choosing a destination – while nearly two-thirds believe travelling as a member of the LGBT+ community means some countries are “off limits”.
Those were some of the key findings from a new Booking.com study of more than 3,000 LGBT+ travellers across Europe, North America and Australasia carried out this summer.
More than half (55%) of LGBT+ travellers also reported having “less-than-welcoming or uncomfortable experiences” at their accommodation during a trip.
Meanwhile 25% have had staff assume they would need separate rooms or beds when checking in as a couple.
Despite highlighting difficult experiences, more than half of LGBT+ travellers surveyed by Booking.com (58%) said they had felt welcomed “most of the time” during their stay.
Travellers recalled interactions with staff throughout their stay (57%) and the check-in experience (47%) as “the most important factors” in creating a comfortable, welcoming stay.
To help improve situations for LGBT+ travellers, Booking.com has launched its Proud Hospitality programme – aiming to help its accommodation partners deliver “more inclusive” experiences.
The free training scheme focuses on “the unique challenges and barriers faced by the LGBT+ community” and provides partners with practical skills and educational toolkits to allow them “confidently answer questions and support LGBT+ travellers more fully”.
Properties who complete the initiative will receive a "travel proud" badge on their business’s Booking.com page.