The new collection includes a 10-day safari in Mabula Lodge, South Africa (Credit: Aaron Yun / Unsplash)

Newmarket Holidays has announced its 2021-23 holiday and tours collection.

The operator has added 15 new tours to its portfolio, including a 10-day safari at Mabula Lodge, South Africa, which leads in from £1,899pp.

Richard Forde, head of trade sales, said: "Our agent partners respond quickly when we expand our date ranges.

"To meet their changing customer needs in the last year, we started by adding more capacity to 2022 and going deeper into the year.

"That same trend is pushing though now so we have come to market early with dates through to the end of 2023.

"It is a really positive move by the company."

Newmarket has already reported a "strong" order book for 2022 and the first half of 2023.

Forde said the introduction of the "On Safari" series has "pushed the boundaries of booking early".