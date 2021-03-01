Lastminute.com has now repaid more than £7 million in refunds for trips cancelled owing to Covid

Lastminute.com has paid back customers a further £1 million in refunds after it was threatened with legal action by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Last month, the CMA said the OTA had failed to meet a previous commitment to return in excess of £7 million in outstanding Covid refunds to more than 9,000 customers.



The authority confirmed on 12 February the OTA still owed more than £1 million to some 2,600 customers, despite signing formal undertakings with the CMA in December.



The CMA gave Lastminute seven days to pay all outstanding refunds or face legal action; it also vowed to explore other legal channels if Lastminute failed to meet its commitment to refund any new package holiday customers within 14 days, as per the Package Travel Regulations.