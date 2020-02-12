Princess Cruises axes sailings amid coronavirus quarantine

Sapphire Princess’ current voyage will finish as scheduled, but future sailings - on 13 and 23 February - have been axed.

Additionally, 12 trips due to depart until 12 March onboard Diamond Princess have been called off.

Diamond is currently being quarantined off the coast of Japan because 174 people onboard have been infected with coronavirus.

Anyone who has booked onto the cancelled sailings will receive a full refund, the cruise line said.