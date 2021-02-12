Riviera Travel has put its first British Isles and Ireland cruises on sale, with departures in July.

Riviera will deploy the recently acquired 158-guest MS Seaventure on all voyages, which was refurbished in 2019.

Seaventure is an expedition-ready ship and Riviera said the only one of its size to cruise the British Isles.

Four eight-day sailings are available. A Cruising Scotland’s Highlands & Islands itinerary departs from Edinburgh and will take in Aberdeen and Balmoral Castle before heading to Inverness, Orkney, Oban, the Outer Hebrides and County Donegal in Ireland.

The Cruising the Emerald Isle round trip departs from Greenock and encompasses Belfast, Dublin, Kilkenny, Galway, County Donegal and Cork.

Both can be booked back-to-back for an extended 15-day voyage. Prices start from £1,999pp including full board, tours and all port taxes. Cabins are available for sole occupancy without a supplement.

Katja Hildebrandt, Riviera’s head of product, cruise and worldwide, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to offer British Isles cruises for the first time ever and to give guests the chance to enjoy the best of Ireland or Scotland by sea.

“Both cruises offer a unique insight into these countries, as passengers can explore ports inaccessible to larger ships for a much more authentic experience.

“We’ve made our name offering premium river and yacht cruise experiences, so we’re very excited to be taking this know-how to the ocean and can’t wait to hear feedback from agents and guests.”